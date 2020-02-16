CHICAGO — The Slam Dunk contest needs an intervention.

An executive order, a papal bull, an injunction. Whatever it takes.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Heat prevailed Saturday night at the United Center because he flawlessly executed a between-the-legs jam, but it certainly wasn’t his flashiest dunk by any stretch, and it warranted at least the two nines (out of a possible 10) he received from a five-judge panel.

Aaron Gordon lost Saturday night’s dunk showdown because he grazed the head of 7-foot-5 Red Claws center Tacko Fall while leaping over him on the final dunk, saddling him with three nines and a one-point loss.

But it shouldn’t have come to that sixth attempt.

Gordon pulled off the dunk of the night on his fourth attempt, running baseline and catching a lob one-handed in mid-air and spinning for a turn-around jam.

Many Gordon backers say the Magic forward was robbed in 2016 during his showdown with then-Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine.

Gordon’s 2020 dunk was at least as entertaining as his best 2016 dunk, and perhaps in subtle ways more difficult. The dunk from four years ago required superhuman strength and body control. Saturday’s maneuver required pinpoint hand-eye coordination, body control and a flourish of power.

The NBA has no qualms about tweaking other contests – like it did this year with the 3-Point Contest – particularly if there’s a branding opportunity in it, such as the Mountain Dew 3-point money ball.

So why not appoint someone to intercede when common sense says the dunk contest is won and done?

In this case, Saturday, the judges – Dwyane Wade, Common, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen – backed themselves into a corner by handing out perfect-50 scores like participation trophies.

Mind you, when Jones went under his left leg for a forceful left-handed handed slam, it looked like a winner.

But has anyone in dunk contest history snatched a pass one-handed, spun mid-air – keeping control of the ball – and windmilled it into the hoop with such vengeance?

Really, though. Asking for a friend.

Cameras flashed. Gordon strutted around the court. Players and fans alike rose from their seats. It wasn’t just the best dunk of the night, it was one of the best in dunk contest history.

How do you not call it a night after that?

As a journalist colleague remarked as we looked at footage of Gordon’s and LaVine’s dunks from 2016: “LaVine’s dunk is a 50, but Aaron Gordon’s dunk is a different kind of 50.”

And such is the case in 2020 with Gordon’s fourth dunk of the contest. Everything after that would seem anticlimactic and indeed was.

“We’re here to do four dunks,” Gordon said after the contest. “So out of four dunks, it should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s – five straight 50s. That’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home. Four 50s in a row in an NBA dunk contest, it’s over.

“But I don’t know. Who’s running the show?”

Good question. Who is running the show?

The three-time participant has the most perfect 50s in dunk contest history, the most in a single night (five), and he doesn’t have the hardware to show for it.

Therefore, All-Star Saturday Night needs an arbiter, a sixth judge in the basketball court of appeals, an enforcer whose sole role is to intercede when common sense – as evidenced by the roars in the United Center – dictates that the contest is won, call it when it needs to be called.

Can you envision Michael Jordan literally descending from the rafters to issue his holy decree?

Certainly, Wade, a Heat legend, would have been recused from his position. Not to impugn his integrity, but his “nine” for Gordon’s final attempt, assisted by Fall, helped seal the win for Jones, his Miami brethren, and it’s at least suspicious.

“I don’t even know who gave me the nines. I’m going to find them,” laughed Gordon, who vowed he’s competed in his last dunk contest.

“Trust me, I’m going to find them tonight.”

