Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, Maine’s First Ship and the Merrymeeting Gleaners will host a baked bean supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Freight Shed in Bath in celebration of the state’s bicentennial.

The potluck menu is provided and served by local chefs and volunteers and includes different styles of baked beans, side dishes and desserts. There is no need to purchase a ticket, but attendees are asked to arrive with a donation for the Bath Area Food Bank or the Bath Area Backpack Program. Donated items may include canned meats such as chicken and tuna, boxed pasta, pasta sauce, baked beans, peanut butter and canned fruit in fruit juice.

Bath Area Food Bank and the Bath Area Backpack Program serve residents of all ages in the greater Bath region.

The Bath Freight Shed is located at 27 Commercial St. in Bath. On-street parking is available nearby. For more information on this event, contact the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (207) 442-8400 or visit www.kennebecestuary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: