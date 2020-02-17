A girl, Sally Margaret Montana born to Kristy and Rob Montana on February 8, 2020 of Orr’s Island, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Chris and Lynda Koehler of Hornell, New York. Paternal Grandparents, Linell Soule of Almond, New York. Bob and Deb Montana of Schenectady, New York. Great Grandparents, Connie Koehler of Hornell, New York and Maureen Soule of Alfred, New York. Sibling, Grace Montana.

A boy, Archer Russell Hagan born to Lauren and Russell Hagan on February 8, 2020 of Minot, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Patsy Nichols of West Bath, Maine and Harold Holbrook of Woolwich, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Christina Hagan of Bath, Maine and Fred Hagan of Bath, Maine. Siblings Owen and Jack Hagan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: