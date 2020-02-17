Arrests

2/11 at 12:59 p.m. Felipe Cruz, 53, of Main Street, Manchester, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road.

2/12 at 6:48 p.m. Gray Crone, 60, of Marvin Way, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Pleasant Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

2/13 at 9:13 p.m. Christina Knee, 37, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Primrose Lane and charged with operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

2/15 at 5:24 p.m. Erin Holt, 46, listed as a transient from Brunswick, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street and also charged with theft, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

2/16 at 11:14 p.m. Matthew Rioux, 37, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at Jordan Avenue and Federal Street and charged with operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/10 at 7:31 p.m. Shane Brasil, 23, of Dunning Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Union Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/10 at 11:03 p.m. Cristy Siegfried, 41, of Dewey Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Bath Road on a charge of being an habitual motor vehicle offender.

2/11 at 9:14 a.m. Richard Russo, 42, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Gurnet Road on a charge of littering.

2/14 at 8:52 a.m. Devin Musolff, 32, of Newfield Road, Shapleigh, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson at Bath and Gurnet roads on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

2/10 at 11:54 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

2/10 at 6:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Orion Street.

2/11 at 9:55 a.m. Structure fire on Maquoit Road.

2/11 at 2:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

2/14 at 7:32 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maquoit Road.

2/14 at 8:33 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

2/14 at 2:19 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

2/15 at 9:31 a.m. Fuel spill on Burbank Avenue.

2/16 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

2/16 at 9:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

2/16 at 5:44 p.m. Structure fire on Columbia Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from Feb. 10-17.

