Arrests

2/8 at 7:23 p.m. Heather Hewett, 46, of Birkdale Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Birkdale Road and also charged with violation of conditions of release.

2/9 at 11:29 a.m. Mac Katihabwa, 19, of Auburn Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road and charged with driving to endanger, operating under the influence, operating without a license and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 4-9.

Fire calls

2/6 at 10:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Winn Road.

2/6 at 2:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Tuttle and Foreside roads.

2/7 at 6:48 p.m. Power line down on Valley Road.

2/7 at 9:20 p.m. Electrical equipment issue on Harris Road.

2/9 at 11:46 p.m. Building fire on Ledge Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Feb. 5-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: