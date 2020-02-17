CUMBERLAND — The second half of the town’s 2020 property tax bills are due Monday, March 16.

Payments can be made by stopping by Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Checks can also be mailed to Attn: Tax Collector, 290 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, ME 04021. The tax bill should be enclosed, or the account number (2020xxxx) should be written on the check’s memo line.

Payments can also be made online at epayment.informe.org/payportonline/welcome.

