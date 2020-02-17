Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 7-14.

Summonses

2/11 at 8:09 p.m. Patricia Gooding, 57, of Squidere Lane, was issued a summons on Squidere Lane by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

2/12 at 3:51 p.m. Lois A. Cyr, 69, of Marston Street, was issued a summons on Marston Street by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

2/7 at 11:32 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

2/7 at 12:56 p.m. Alarm on Oakmont Drive.

2/7 at 1:21 p.m. Lines down on Longwoods Road.

2/7 at 1:28 p.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

2/7 at 1:39 p.m. Lines down on Oakland Road.

2/7 at 4:43 p.m. Lines down on Phillips Road.

2/7 at 5:07 p.m. Accident on Brook Road.

2/7 at 6:23 p.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

2/8 at 12:39 p.m. Theft on Gray Road.

2/8 at 8:15 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

2/9 at 5:38 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

2/10 at 5:47 a.m. Alarm on Carroll Street.

2/10 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

2/10 at 9:11 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

2/10 at 9:51 a.m. Alarm on Hat Trick Drive.

2/12 at 10:52 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/12 at 11:55 a.m. Alarm on Spruce Point Road.

2/12 at 12 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

2/13 at 4:54 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

2/13 at 2:10 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

2/13 at 3:56 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Leighton roads.

2/13 at 5:34 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

2/13 at 6:32 p.m. Fire on Gray Road.

2/13 at 9:56 p.m. Accident on Applewood Lane.

2/13 at 10:04 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

2/14 at 2:38 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls Feb. 7-14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: