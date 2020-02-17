Arrests

2/15 at 12:17 a.m. Brian D. Brewster, 19, of Lark Street, Bath, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

2/11 at 5:03 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/13 at 8:20 p.m. Benjamin M. Gagonon, 24, of Old County Road, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/14 at 7:46 a.m. Tyler A. Graham, 28, of Young Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Poland Road by Officer Jason Bartlett on charges of speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit, operating after suspension and failure to obtain a license.

Fire calls

2/11 at 2:45 p.m. Accident on Stone Wharf Road.

2/11 at 3:03 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

2/12 at 9:57 a.m. Accident on Desert Road.

2/12 at 12:30 p.m. Accident on Middle Street.

2/12 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on South Freeport Road.

2/13 at 5:52 a.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

2/13 at 5:59 p.m. Assault on Main Street.

2/13 at 6:12 p.m. Accident on Sligo Road.

2/13 at 9:34 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

2/14 at 6:13 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

2/15 at 11:44 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

2/16 at 10:59 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Pownal Road.

2/16 at 3:32 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/16 at 3:45 p.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

2/17 at 5:57 a.m. Accident on Ringrose Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls Feb. 10-17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: