CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are going up nationwide, but not in northern New England.

The lastest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices falling half a cent per gallon the last week to an average of $2.41. The average price in New Hampshire is $2.38 per gallon, a penny lower than last week. In Vermont, prices dropped slightly to $2.54 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose to $2.43 per gallon in the last week. That’s 12 cents lower per gallon than a month ago but almost 12 cents more per gallon than a year ago.

