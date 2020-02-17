Re: “Maine must plug in to fight climate change, study concludes” (Feb. 5):

Efficiency Maine is right: Consumer awareness about the benefits of electrification remains very low.

So here’s some education: our family paid off a loan to install our heat pumps and heat pump water heater with the $75 a month we saved on our energy bills. Once we pay off our low-interest loan on our community solar farm, our electricity will be free (yes, free) except for a nominal Central Maine Power delivery charge.

Our quick and powerful (used) electric car, while costing more up front, will save us $600 a year on maintenance and last years longer. And our quiet electric snow blower was half the cost of a smelly gas-powered machine and handles anything Maine’s weather throws at it.

Do the math, and electrification is saving us thousands of dollars a year.

The problem is: Maine needs to support the upfront costs of electrification if more people are to be able to make the transition we did. With greater financial incentives, and with gas stations required to install electric vehicle charging stations, we’ll see the energy revolution that we need to save our planet.

David Kuchta

Portland

