Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $60 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
New Jersey’s legendary Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes have been ripping it up since the mid-’70s and have a huge stack of studio and live albums to prove it. The eight-member band will most certainly be havin’ a party and you won’t wanna go home. Don’t miss opener John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band because, lest anyone forget, this is who provided the iconic soundtrack for the 1983 film “Eddie and the Cruisers,” and you can count on hearing “On the Dark Side” and “Tender Years.”
Leland Sundries
10 p.m. Friday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
Leland Sundries is a Brooklyn, New York-based indie rock and Americana act fronted by Nick Loss-Eaton (vocals, guitar and harmonica). Their most recent release is last summer’s “Pray Through Gritted Teeth,” home to the smart, zippy track “Food Court Blues” and the brooding, broken-hearted “Song for the Girl with the Replacements Tattoo.”
Heather Pierson Band
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Make your Tuesday night a fat one by celebrating Mardi Gras with The Heather Pierson Band in Brownfield. Pierson’s on vocals and piano, Davy Sturtevant plays strings and cornet, Shawn Nadeau’s on upright and electric bass, Craig Bryan plays drums and percussion, and special guests are Mike Sakash on reeds and George Wiese on trombone. You’ll hear originals and spicy Big Easy favorites at this benefit show for the community music school Mountain Top Music Center in Conway, New Hampshire.
