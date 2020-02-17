GREENVILLE 52, PINE TREE ACADEMY 37: Camden Harmon drained four 3-pointers over a 90-second stretch of the third quarter, leading third-seeded Greenville past Pine Tree Academy in a Class D South boys’ basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Harmon had 21 points, with Jack Morehouse chipping in 17 points for the Lakers (10-9), who held a 40-25 edge on the boards.

Greenville will play No. 2 Rangeley on Wednesday.

Chris Amisi led the sixth-seeded Breakers (9-10) with 21 points. Riquerme Morales added 13.

RANGELEY 53, VINALHAVEN 46: Kenny Thompson poured in 33 points, and the second-seeded Lakers (16-3) held off a late comeback bid by the seventh-seeded Vikings (7-12) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Nolan Boone contributed 14 points, as only three players scored for Rangeley.

Joe Hopkins led Vinalhaven with 20 points.

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 63, SCHENCK 57: Myles and Coleman Brown combined for 45 points as the seventh-seeded Mariners (13-6) took down the No. 2 Wolverines (15-4) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Myles finished with 23 points, while Coleman had 22. Deer Isle-Stonington moves on to play No. 6 Easton at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tyrone Davis led Schenck with 17 points. Regan Currie added 13 points, and Colby Hannan chipped in with 12.

EASTON 56, VAN BUREN 48: Matthew Pangburn made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the sixth-seeded Bears (13-6) upset the third-seeded Crusaders (15-4) in a Class D North quartefinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Austin Carver added 14 points for Easton.

Isaiah Morales led Van Buren with 11 points.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 3, YARMOUTH 1: Jackson Wilson notched a pair of goals, pushing the Stags (15-2) past the Clippers (9-8) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jack Chaput set up Wilson’s first goal at 13:55 of the first period and clinched the victory with an empty-netter.

Matthew Robichaud was assisted by William Giese and Cameron Miller on Yarmouth’s goal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.