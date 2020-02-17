Second-seeded Waynflete overcame a sluggish start and pulled away from No. 10 Traip Academy for a 55-29 win Monday in a Class C South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Flyers (18-1) got 16 points and nine rebounds from Dominick Campbell as they advanced to meet No. 3 Boothbay on Thursday night.

Jared Johnson added 15 points and Diraige Dahia contributed 13.

Campbell gave the Flyers the lead with a basket just 24 seconds into the game, and Waynflete opened up a 15-7 advantage after one quarter, thanks to a late 3-pointer from Dahia.

In the second quarter, Treshaun Brown scored nine points to keep Traip (9-11) within hailing distance, but two Campbell free throws and a three-point play from Johnson made it 29-19 at halftime.

The Flyers pulled away in the third quarter, as they Traip to two points and got a pair of long 3-pointers from Dahia to make it 43-21.

Waynflete pushed its lead to 30 in the fourth quarter.

Brown finished with 11 points for Traip.

BOOTHBAY 59, MT. ABRAM 54: The third-seeded Seahawks (15-4) survived a scare from sixth-seeded Mt. Abram (13-7), getting 20 points from Hunter Crocker and 18 from Ben Pearce in a Class C South quarterfinal victory in Augusta.

Mt. Abram, making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1999, closed to within a point in the final minute, before the Seahawks clinched the victory.

Hunter Warren led the Roadrunners with 19 points. Keynon Pillsbury finished with 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 54, RICHMOND 37: Te’Andre King had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Panthers (15-4) past the No. 5 Bobcats (12-8) in a Class C South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

King scored eight points in the first quarter, which ended with the game tied at 10-10.

NYA, sparked by a King dunk, opened the second quarter with eight straight points and led by as much as nine before King picked up his second and third fouls and had to sit the final two minutes. The Bobcats took advantage and drew within 23-18 at halftime.

King returned to start the second half and tallied eight quick points during a 10-0 run. Richmond cut the deficit to 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats couldn’t stop King.

Chris Hamblett added 14 points for NYA.

Richmond got 12 points from Dakotah Gilpatric and 10 from Kenny Bing.

GREENVILLE 52, PINE TREE ACADEMY 37: Camden Harmon drained four 3-pointers over a 90-second stretch of the third quarter, leading the third-seeded Lakers (10-9) to a win over the No. 6 Breakers (9-10) in a Class D South boys’ basketball quarterfinal in Augusta.

Harmon finished with 21 points, and Jack Morehouse chipped in with 17 for the Lakers, who held a 40-25 edge on the boards.

Greenville will play No. 2 Rangeley on Wednesday.

Chris Amisi led Pine Tree with 21 points. Riquerme Morales added 13.

RANGELEY 53, VINALHAVEN 46: Kenny Thompson poured in 33 points, and the second-seeded Lakers (16-3) held off a late comeback bid by the seventh-seeded Vikings (7-12) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Nolan Boone contributed 14 points, as only three players scored for Rangeley.

Joe Hopkins led Vinalhaven with 20 points.

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 63, SCHENCK 57: Myles and Coleman Brown combined for 45 points as the seventh-seeded Mariners (13-6) took down the No. 2 Wolverines (15-4) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Myles finished with 23 points, while Coleman had 22. Deer Isle-Stonington moves on to play No. 6 Easton at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tyrone Davis led Schenck with 17 points. Regan Currie added 13 points, and Colby Hannan chipped in with 12.

EASTON 56, VAN BUREN 48: Matthew Pangburn made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the sixth-seeded Bears (13-6) upset the third-seeded Crusaders (15-4) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Austin Carver added 14 points for Easton.

Isaiah Morales led Van Buren with 11 points.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 3, YARMOUTH 1: Jackson Wilson notched a pair of goals, pushing the Stags (15-2) past the Clippers (9-8) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jack Chaput set up Wilson’s first goal at 13:55 of the first period and clinched the victory with an empty-netter.

Matthew Robichaud was assisted by William Giese and Cameron Miller on Yarmouth’s goal.

GREELY 6, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Andrew Moore scored twice and Evan Dutil had a goal and three assists as the Rangers (14-3-1) ended their regular season with a win over the Capers (7-10) at Family ice Center.

Alex Wallace, Chris Williams and Ryan Moore also scored for Greely, while Ben Singer made 15 saves.

Gavin Simopolous had a goal and an assist for Cape Elizabeth.

PORTLAND 2, LAKE REGION 1: Dante Tocci broke a 1-1 tie with 8:43 remaining as Portland/Deering (6-11) defeated Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (7-9-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Lake Region took the lead on a goal by Eddie Thurston at 9:40 of the second period. Nick McGonagle tied it with 40 seconds left in the period.

Ryan Becker made 20 saves for Portland. Dominic Zimmel stopped 28 shots for the Ice Cats.

