Kayla Goodwin scored 20 points, including four early in the fourth quarter, as third-seeded Marshwood rallied past sixth-seeded York for a 58-53 win in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday at the Portland Expo.

York (11-8) led 42-41 entering the fourth, but Marshwood (16-3) opened with an 11-2 run to take control. Goodwin and freshman Shelby Anderson each scored four points, and Lexi McGee hit a 3-pointer.

Clara Pavuk’s foul-line jumper with 2:28 left cut the deficit to 53-51, but Marshwood secured the win with five free throws down the stretch.

McGee finished with 11 points, and Casey Perry had nine.

York was led by Emily Rainforth with 16 points, Nina Howe with 12 and Pavuk with 10. Howe finished her career with 990 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 46, TEMPLE ACADEMY 26: Kaitlyn Jandreau scored 17 points, and the fourth-seeded Guardians (12-6) took control in the second half to win a Class D South quarterfinal over the No. 5 Bereans (8-11) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Seacoast outscored Temple 29-12 in the second half after leading 17-14 at halftime.

Ellie Leech chipped in with 11 points.

Hannah Hubbard scored 15 points for Temple.

Send questions/comments to the editors.