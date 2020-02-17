SHAPLEIGH – As the snow fell in the cold early afternoon hours on Jan. 14, 2020, a beautiful soul departed earth and made her way to heaven where she made her presence known…loudly! Karen A Deshaies was born on Feb. 17, 1963 in Brockton, Mass. to her proud parents Raymond and Hazel Thompson, both of whom are now deceased. Karen was the baby of the family, being the youngest of 17. The family made their way to Pennsylvania where they lived for several years before eventually moving to Maine where they settled in 1976. In 1978 Karen had her first son, Jason Deshaies. Being a single teenage mother, Karen rose to the challenge and worked hard to provide for her son. She later met her future husband, Michael Deshaies Sr., whom she had two more children, Michael Jr. and Kimberly. She also had a chosen child, Amy Thompson, a niece that she fondly referred to as her daughter. After Karen’s marriage ended in divorce she reconnected with a long lost love, Steve. Karen and Steve spent 19 years together. During her years Karen worked any job to make sure that her family was provided for. She worked long hot hours in mills, worked in the shoe department at Ames, and even making coffee at Dunkin Donuts. Most notably, Karen was dedicated to the Sanford Domino’s Pizza, where she wore many hats. Production manager, driver, and most importantly, a mother figure to the staff members. Customers knew Karen by name and she knew them. Karen was a social butterfly. She made friends everywhere she went. She was caring and loyal to all of her friends. She was always there when someone needed her. Karen liked to be the center of attention and liked knowing about everything going on. Karen had many interests and hobbies during her lifetime. She was a shopaholic and never liked to throw anything away. She was very creative and artistic painting ceramics and making lots of craft projects. She always talked about having a craft room in her home. Karen loved any kind of music, going to the beach, reading, going to yard sales, and the goodwill. She collected movies and loved to spend time with her friends and family. Karen was an avid animal lover. She adored her three beagles, Jake, Baby Girl, and Ellie Mae. She was devastated when they all passed away. Her biggest love was her best friend, a dachshund named Lily. She treated Lily like her child and was a constant figure in her life spending day in and day out by her side. It was beautiful to see Karen’s face light up when she said goodbye to Lily a week before she passed away. Per Karen’s request, Lily has been adopted by her son Michael and his family. Karen was surrounded by her loving family until the very end. All four of her children held her as she took her last breath. She was very much loved and will be missed every day. Karen is survived by her children, Jason Deshaies of Saco, Michael Jr. and his wife Theresa Deshaies of Shapleigh, Kimberly and her wife Michelle Deshaies of Sanford, Amy Thompson and her boyfriend Arthur Deacon of Springvale. Karen is also survived by 13 remaining brothers and sister with loving acknowledgment to Christine Potter and her husband Stephen Potter. Karen also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Christian, Logan, Emily, Alivia, and Isabella. Karen’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Karen’s two favorite visiting nurses, Darlene and Janet for their love and kindness to Karen. The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough receives the biggest thank you for the care and comfort they provided to Karen and her family during her final days. Every staff member is an absolute angel. Fly free Mom, Fly free, We love youKaren requested no funeral services.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to the: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough

