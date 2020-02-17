‘The Tolerance Project’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, open until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Institute of Contemporary Art, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, free. meca.edu/ica

This is the final week to see “The Tolerance Project” exhibit, founded by artist-activist Mirko Ilić. The show is built upon the idea that powerful design can act as a reminder to everything that unites us as humans. You’ll see a selection of posters created by designers from around the globe, as well as ones made by MECA students.

‘Trolls’

4 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, free. porttix.com

Only online trolls are annoying! The City of Portland presents a free screening of the 2016 animated musical comedy “Trolls.” The cast includes Portland native Anna Kendrick, along with Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, John Cleese and Gwen Stefani. The action centers around two trolls on a quest to save their village from certain destruction from creatures who eat trolls to be happy. Oh, the horror! No need for tickets, just show up. Arrive early to meet a secret, special guest.

OOB Winter Carnival

4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Beach. On Facebook.

OOB365 presents the 10th annual OOB Winter Carnival, which includes the opportunity to sled down Old Orchard Street. There’s an adult sledding party on Friday, then the festivities open to everyone on Saturday. Along with sledding, the carnival brings the fun with pony rides, a petting zoo and the Maine Kitchen food truck.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: