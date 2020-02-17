Arrests

2/10 at 12:29 a.m. Lauren Williamson, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle.

2/10 at 9:53 a.m. Courtney McCarthy-Compton, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of fugitive from justice.

2/10 at 12:33 p.m. India B. Navaha, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant.

2/10 at 2:39 p.m. Travis Johnson, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Newbury Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of criminal trespass, illegal possession of hypodermic and violation of conditional release.

2/11 at 3:11 a.m. Kurtis G. Howard, 46, of Dayton, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

2/11 at 8:09 p.m. Michael Lovely, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Atlantic Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/11 at 10:26 p.m. Christopher M. Boure, 45, of Westbrook, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/11 at 10:51 p.m. Jeremiah Baker, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of a suspended registration.

2/11 at 11:06 p.m. Michael Platt, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on charges of assault and violation of unconditional release.

2/12 at 7:10 a.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Thien Duong on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

2/12 at 6:15 p.m. Emily Jean Gallant, 20, of Gorham, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs and violation of conditional release.

2/12 at 6:30 p.m. Casey Michael Hackett, 32, of Limerick, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled rugs and violation of conditional release.

2/12 at 9:59 p.m. Ashley J. Gagne, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kyle Knutson on charges of theft of services, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/13 at 12:05 a.m. Deng Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer David Schertz on a charge of criminal threatening.

2/13 at 8 a.m. Dalani C. Roy, 24, of Biddeford, was arrested on Fox Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/13 at 7:30 p.m. James Petterson, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/13 at 10:32 p.m. Monique Sockabasin, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/14 at 12:21 a.m. India B. Navaha, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of theft of services and violation of conditional release.

2/14 at 12:32 a.m. Charles B. Davis, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

2/14 at 1:53 a.m. Bertha M. Stanley, 38, of Freeport, was arrested on State Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating without a license.

2/14 at 4:20 a.m. Jonathan S. Gamble, 32, of Roxbury, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of theft of services.

2/14 at 7:27 p.m. Rebecca Lynn Adams, 37, address unlisted, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on an outstanding warrant.

2/14 at 10:07 p.m. Ryan P. Tully, 40, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, was arrested on Milk Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of assault.

2/14 at 11:47 p.m. Linda Dy, 30, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Forces on an outstanding warrant.

2/15 at 12:47 a.m. Frederick J. Turner, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Ian Leitch on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/15 at 1:17 a.m. Nadine M. Gonzalez, 32, of Gray, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/15 at 9:50 a.m. Nicholas White, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

2/15 at 11:47 a.m. Mbumba Rocard, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Clifton Street by Officer Patrick Duddy on a charge of operating without a license.

2/15 at 12:52 p.m. Matthew P. Dunn, 52, of Portland, was arrested on North Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of probation violation.

2/15 at 5:33 p.m. Tyler O’Neil, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Northwood Drive by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant.

2/15 at 9:31 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Moore on charges of criminal trespassing and violation of conditional release.

2/16 at 12:08 a.m. Nickoles C. Morales, 31, of Scarborough, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of disorderly conduct.

2/16 at 12:35 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/16 at 3:34 a.m. Ryan F. Walsh, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Fellows Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on two counts of violation of conditional release.

