Red Riots in action

We have had Red Riots in action at tournaments all over the state over the past week, with more to come. If you are looking for a chance to cheer on your Red Riots and see some great high school basketball, plan on coming to the Cross Insurance Arena to root for our two top-seeded teams. Remember to wear something red.

Boys’ basketball semifinal: Wednesday Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena: No. 1 South Portland vs. No. 4 Gorham.

Girls’ basketball semifinal: Thursday Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena: No. 1 South Portland vs. No. 4 Gorham.

Speaking of basketball

South Portland High School is in its first year of having a Unified basketball team this year. As the Maine Principal’s Association website states, “Unified Basketball partners students with developmental disabilities (Unified Student Athlete) with students without developmental disabilities (Unified Student Partners) to train, compete, and represent their school. Unified Sports impacts all kinds of students and helps promote physical activity, teamwork, sportsmanship, and social inclusion.”

News Center Maine attended our home opener unified basketball game on Jan. 28 to film a story featuring our team, and brothers Nicholas and Andrew Varipatis. It is a must watch. Visit https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/local/207/the-varipatis-brothers-share-a-love-of-sport-on-and-off-the-field/97-76ab5e8a-e987-4e9d-8a4e-a8a34e0042ec.

SoPo Unite Tip of the Month

SoPo Unite – All Ages, All In is a community coalition involving school, city, police, community organizations, businesses, parents and most importantly, students aimed to reduce substance use and abuse among our youth. This federally funded Drug Free Communities coalition puts out regular tips to help folks to support our teens. This month’s tip provides timely hints on reducing battles over screen time.

Important dates and meetings

Feb. 24, School Board workshop, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, Learning Commons.

March 5, Middle School Building Committee, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, room 221.

March 9, School Board meeting, 7 p.m., South Portland High School, lecture hall, presentation of the superintendent’s 2020-21 budget, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, lecture hall.

March 17, 19, 24 and 26, fiscal year 2021 school budget workshops, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, lecture hall.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland.

