Logan Bagshaw, Greely boys’ basketball: The senior guard scored 20 points in the Rangers’ 56-49 victory over Leavitt in the Class A South quarterfinals, and in the process became the school’s all-time leading scorer. He now has 1,186 points.

Lexi Brent, York girls’ track: The sophomore had a big day at the Class B state championship meet, winning two events in upsets. Seeded fourth in the 55 hurdles, she won the event in 8.66 seconds. Also seeded fourth in the 800, Brent won that race in 2:26.64.

PJ Exel, Noble wrestling: Exel, a junior heavyweight, sparked the Knights to their first Class A state wrestling championship since 2011 by needing just 54 seconds in the finals to pin Marshwood’s Zach Mercier – a wrestler he had never beaten before.

Quinton Hastings and Brim Peabody, Cheverus boys’ swimming: Hastings, a senior, won the 50-yard (21.58) and 100-yard freestyle (47.12), and Peabody, a junior, took the 500 freestyle (4:48.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.32) to help the Stags capture their eighth straight Class A state title. Both also swam on Cheverus’ winning 400 freestyle relay.

AJ Noyes, Falmouth boys’ skiing: Noyes, a junior, won the individual giant slalom and the slalom crowns at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton to help Falmouth capture its fourth consecutive Class A state Alpine championship.

Franny Ramsdell, Wells girls’ basketball: The senior guard scored 24 points to lead Wells to a 52-26 win over Lisbon in the Class B South quarterfinals. She scored 10 consecutive points in the first quarter to rally the Warriors from a 6-0 deficit.

Koto Yamada, South Portland girls’ hockey: Yamada, a junior forward, scored the winning goal in overtime to lift Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland past Scarborough in the South regional final and to a berth in the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »