NEW HIRES

Helen Watts returned to Criterium Engineers as a senior structural engineer. She had worked at Criterium Engineers from 2000 to 2007. She previously ran her own structural engineering business. She has over 30 years of industrial, bridge, commercial, marine and residential hands-on professional engineering experience.

Cynthia White joined CES as a senior administrative assistant and senior project assistant in its Brewer office. She previously worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

PROMOTIONS

CES announced promotions in its Brewer and Saco offices.

Johanna Szillery was promoted to supervisor and project manager in the environmental division. She joined CES in 2013 and was previously a senior project scientist. Recently, she managed and organized field work to aid in the timely development of dozens of solar projects.

Andrea Dickinson was promoted to project manager and project engineer in the environmental division. She was previously a project professional and has been with CES since 2010.

Brian Hanlon was promoted to senior designer in the firm’s engineering division. He joined CES 20 years ago as a technician after graduating from Northern Maine Technical College.

Zachary Thomas was promoted to a senior designer in the engineering division. He was previously a designer and worked for Mohlin & Co., which was acquired by CES in 2016.

Sarah Warren was recently named director of data management of United Way of Greater Portland. She was previously the community impact services manager, when she joined in 2018. She has seven years of experience in nonprofit operations, specializing in customer relationship management implementation, process improvement and strategic planning.

