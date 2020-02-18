Arrests

2/11 at 9:02 p.m. Amanda Gaumont, 30, of Winter Street Court, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Oak Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/14 at 5:38 p.m. Andrew Nencheck, 35, of Pleasant Cove Road, Boothbay, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/12 A 17-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Washington Street on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

2/12 Joseph Hart, 33, of Matthews Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Matthews Avenue on a charge of violation of condition of release.

2/13 Amanda Groves, 31, of Noble Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

2/14 Jason Jewett, 24, of Lark Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin in West Bath on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/14 Laura Kingsley-Noe, 60, of Andrews Road, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on Andrews Road on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Fire calls

2/10 at 4:25 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

2/11 at 10:38 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

2/12 at 9:51 a.m. Line down at Ridge and Whiskeag roads.

2/13 at 2:46 p.m. Furnace malfunction on North Street.

2/15 at 4:38 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

2/16 at 8:15 a.m. Public assist on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Feb. 10-16.

