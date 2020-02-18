BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team is the third seed for the 2020 NESCAC Championship Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday against Hamilton at 3 p.m.

Admission is free and tickets will not be issued for the game and the doors to Morrell Gymnasium will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. For fans unable to attend the game, a live webcast will be provided by the Northeast Sports Network.

Bowdoin, the 2019 NESCAC runner-up, is the No. 3 seed for the first time since 2017 and is the only program in conference history to qualify for every NESCAC Tournament. The Polar Bears, who started the season 19-0, will host a quarterfinal game for the seventh year in a row and face No. 6 Hamilton (15-9, 5-5 NESCAC).

The Continentals are in the NESCAC Championship field for the first time since 2015 and are making their third tournament appearance since joining the NESCAC in basketball in 2011-12.

The No. 6 seed is the highest in program history and Hamilton has recorded its most NESCAC wins in a season (five) since joining the conference.

Bowdoin and Hamilton have never met in the NESCAC Championship. The Polar Bears defeated the Continentals, 89-74, in the regular season meeting between the teams on Feb. 8.

The semifinals will take place on Feb. 29 and the championship game slated for March 1, with all three games being played on the campus of the highest remaining seed.

