In 1979, I was a 20-year-old college junior studying abroad in Kenya working at a polio rehabilitation center for children who had been unable to be vaccinated against polio in a remote part of the sub-Saharan desert when there was an outbreak of pertussis. I learned firsthand why it is also called “whooping cough” and what happens when vulnerable children get sick. We didn’t lose anyone, but we came close.
Later, I finished my undergraduate education at Bowdoin, receiving highest honors for my lab-based research on early protein transcription in viral infections in mammals. Then I attended medical school, did a residency and practiced medicine, practicing with an open mind and in a collaborative fashion with alternative medicine providers.
I have always questioned authority and read the medical literature with a critical eye and questioning spirit. I am a vocal critic of for profit health care companies including insurers and Big Pharma.
I am also a mom.
I believe my experience and education put me in a excellent position to be an well informed voice weighing in on Question 1.
I unequivocally will be voting “no” and reject the false narrative put forth by the proponents of this referendum, claiming it is about rejecting Big Pharma. I have cared for children whose lives were irrevocably altered by the diseases vaccination prevent. Please join me in voting “no” to keep our children and medically vulnerable neighbors safe. Vote “No” on Question 1.
Margaret Schoeller, M.D.
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Feb. 19-26
-
Business
Portland Co. property developers propose new business, tax district
-
Local & State
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 18
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Question 1 is not an attack on ‘Big Pharma’
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Childhood diseases devastate those without immunity
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.