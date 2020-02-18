

WESTBROOK — Winterfest at the Falls this Saturday is designed to bring community members together in the heart of downtown with free family activities, including s’mores roasting, a slide, horse-drawn carriage rides and music and dancing, from 2-6 p.m. at Saccarappa Park.

“We thought instead of our usually yearly activity in the fall, let’s put something in the winter and call that our event, something around February (school) vacation like a winter fest. That’s how this whole thing has started,” said Phil Spiller, vice president of Discover Downtown Westbrook.

“The city is looking to have some activity at Saccarappa and being right downtown it’s perfect,” Spiller said.

Highlights will include a large inflatable slide dubbed “Mount Everest,” games provided by Rock Row and a big burning snowman that will roast s’mores for festival-goers to make s’mores in.

“We will have a passport type walk where you go around downtown and get a stamp or signature at a restaurant,” Spiller said. Participating restaurants will offer discounts, and later there will be a drawing from the passports for a gift card to a downtown restaurant of the winner’s choice.

Food trucks will also be at the event, and other activities may be added as the date approaches, he said.

“We really are looking to bring people in the city together, get businesses involved and have some sort of activity downtown. In the future, we hope this event kind of grows and builds up on its own, too,” Spiller said.

