BRUNSWICK — Mt. Desert Island High School won its third straight Class B boys swimming and Diving championship Tuesday afternoon at Bowdoin College’s LeRoy Greason Pool.

Like the Trojans did in winning the girls meet on Monday, the boys clinched before the last race. MDI totaled 336 points. Cape Elizabeth finished second with 286. Greely placed third at 230.

Cape Elizabeth sophomore Keegan McKenney and Ethan Smith scored well for the Capers. Both were part of the winning 200-yard medley relay.

McKenney set a meet record in the 200 freestyle, winning in 1:43.72, and defended his 500 freestyle title, winning by 18 seconds, in 4:42.12. He was named the Performer of the Meet.

Smith won the 50 freestyle (22.56) and defended his title in the 100 butterfly (51.80) and Morse junior Evan Willertz was also a double-winner, taking the 200 individual medley (1:59.27) and the 100 backstroke (53.66).

Ellsworth junior Sean Hill won the 100 freestyle (47.98). Teammate Nick Partridge won the 100 breaststroke (58.51). Both were part of Ellsworth’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:23.94), along with Henry Scheff and Lucas Fendl.

John Bapst junior Hayden O’Connell won the diving with 288.6 points.

The Cape medley relay also included Rishi Yadav and Sam Whitney.

Lincoln Academy won the 200 freestyle relay with Zak Bhe, Andrew Nerv, Sam Richards and Braxton Farrin.



