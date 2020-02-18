ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a man who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.
The Tampa Bay Times said that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.
The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper reports, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.
Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be found, however, until last week, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.
Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.
Hoover’s mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.
The penthouse encompasses the entire top floor of one Vinoy tower and includes 5,359 square feet, three bedrooms and three full baths.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Boston playing its best hockey of the season
-
Northern Forecaster
Proposed Yarmouth school budget up $3.2 million
-
Schools and Education
Portland elementary schools need another $21 million to finish renovation project
-
Times Record
Developer, land trust trying to build environmental resource center at Brunswick Landing
-
Girls' Basketball
Tuesday’s girls’ basketball roundup: No. 7 Wells reaches Class B South final
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.