POWNAL — A Topsham man died after losing control of his bicycle at Bradbury Mountain State Park on Monday.

Hikers found 57-year-old Rodney Reed along the side of a trail at about 1 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Donald Foss said Reed was riding a fat bike — a bicycle equipped with wide tires to navigate in snow or difficult terrain — when he lost control and was launched from his bike.

Foss said the state medical examiner’s office determined he died from a neck or spinal cord injury.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: