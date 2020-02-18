Arrests

2/11 at 9:26 a.m. Desiree Swisher, 37, of Haskell Circle, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Haskell Circle on a charge of probation violation.

2/12 at 4:36 p.m. Caleb Burgess, 24, of Pinewood Acres, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Bruce Swanson on Lewiston Road on a charge of theft.

2/15 at 4:58 p.m. Danica Jacobson, 43, of Congress Circle, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Augusta Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/10 at 3:13 a.m. Thomas Davison, 19, of Cathance Road, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Cathance Road on a charge of failing to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

2/10 at 12:31 p.m. Kevin Brannigan, 60, of Lisbon Road, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland in Lisbon on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/11 at 10:17 p.m. Kelly Paine, 48, of Heritage Lane, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/17 at 10:25 a.m. Khrystina McLaughlin, 30, of Wood Pond Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Winter Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

2/11 at 10:05 a.m. Mutual aid to Brunswick.

2/12 at 12:11 a.m. Fire alarm on Rocky Avenue.

2/14 at 4:09 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoinham.

2/16 at 11:43 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

2/18 at 6:13 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Feb. 10-18.

