Maya Panozzo put her team ahead for good with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and fifth-seeded Yarmouth surprised top-seeded Freeport, 50-40, in a Class B South girls’ basketball semifinal Tuesday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Yarmouth (12-8) got 16 points from Margaret McNeil and 12 apiece from Panozzo and Katelyn D’Appolonia as it advanced to meet No. 3 Wells in the regional final at 2 p.m. Friday at Cross Insurance Arena.

The first quarter featured four lead changes and four ties. Panozzo’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 13-10 advantage.

Despite turning the ball over 11 times, Yarmouth built its lead in the second quarter, as McNeil did a little of everything, including scoring on a putback. Catriona Gould made a layup with 24 seconds left to pull Freeport (15-5) within 19-15 at the break.

When McNeil made a jumper with 3:24 left in the third quarter, the Clippers held a 28-19 advantage. But Freeport closed the quarter with 10 straight points, capped by a Gould layup off a behind-the-back pass from Smith, to hold a one-point edge heading to the fourth.

Yarmouth made the critical plays down the stretch, though, none bigger than a pair of 3s from Panozzo, as it gradually pulled away to advance to its first regional final in 15 seasons.

Freeport was paced by Mason Baker-Schlendering with 14 points and Rachel Wall with 10.

WELLS 46, MARANACOOK 31: The seventh-seeded Warriors (14-6) shut out the No. 3 Black Bears (11-9) in both the second and fourth quarters and advanced to its first regional final since 2014.

Wells last won a regional title in 1979, in Class C.

Franny Ramsdell led Wells with 20 points. Her 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter started a game-ending 15-0 run by he Warriors.

Grace Ramsdell added 12 points, and Mallory Aromando and Grace Boucher each scored seven.

Maranacook made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to open a 14-11 lead, then rallied with the help of three more 3-pointers in the third after trailing 21-14 at halftime. The game was tied 31-31 after three quarters.

Gabrielle Green paced Maranacook with 13 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous