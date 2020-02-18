Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 10-16.
Summonses
2/12 at 5:08 p.m. Benjamin W. Bogie, 37, of Pleasant Valley Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on North Road by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating after suspension.
2/16 at 6:57 p.m. James Louis Kearney, 37, of New York City, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Graham Hults for operating without a license.
Fire calls
2/10 at 12:58 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
2/10 at 6:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Winding Way.
2/11 at 1:49 a.m. Assist Freeport.
2/11 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm on School Street.
2/11 at 11:52 a.m. Fire on Blueberry Cove Road.
2/12 at 11:55 a.m. Alarm on Spruce Point Road.
2/12 at 8:26 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
2/12 at 9:23 p.m. Theft on Juneberry Court.
2/13 at 9:56 p.m. Assist Falmouth.
2/14 at 10:43 a.m. Accident on Limerick Drive.
2/15 at 7:01 p.m. Water issue on Morton Road.
2/16 at 1:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Riverbend Drive.
2/16 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls between Feb. 10-16.
