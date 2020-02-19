BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College’s Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum will host a family day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The museum is located at Hubbard Hall, and admission is free and open to the public.
Participants can learn about how the Arctic Ocean is filled with life, including some of Earth’s largest mammals. Hands-on activities and art projects will cover Arctic whales, and people can touch a real narwhal tusk and make their own wearable tusks.
Call the museum at 725-3416 for more information on the day’s many offerings.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Claws of health? Lobster blood could play role in new drugs
-
American Journal
Westbrook school budget deficit still ‘confuses’ city officials
-
Local & State
Maine deems dozens of pot business applications complete
-
Nation & World
Court says Florida can’t bar felons from voting because of unpaid fines, fees
-
American Journal
Proposed Gorham school budget up 10.4%