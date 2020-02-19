BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College’s Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum will host a family day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The museum is located at Hubbard Hall, and admission is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn about how the Arctic Ocean is filled with life, including some of Earth’s largest mammals. Hands-on activities and art projects will cover Arctic whales, and people can touch a real narwhal tusk and make their own wearable tusks.

Call the museum at 725-3416 for more information on the day’s many offerings.

