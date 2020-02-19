BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College men’s swimming and diving team will compete in the 2020 NESCAC Championship this weekend at Williams College.

The Polar Bears, who finished fourth in the conference championship last year, are 2-2 in dual meets against NESCAC schools this winter.

Competition on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday begins with preliminary heats at 10 a.m. Finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold at the door and the doors open 90 minutes prior to the preliminaries and finals.

A live webcast will be available at NESCAC.com and on Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire (search NESCAC Network). Results will be available throughout the weekend at NESCAC.com and via Twitter @NESCAC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »