Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 11-17.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Feb. 11-17.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls Feb. 11-17.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls Feb. 11-17.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster police beat
Related Stories
Latest Articles