Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 11-17.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period Feb. 11-17.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls Feb. 11-17.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls Feb. 11-17.
