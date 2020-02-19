BIDDEFORD — Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Ross LaJeunesse will mark the opening of his campaign headquarters in his Biddeford hometown on Thursday, Feb. 20.

LeJeunesse will address supporters at the 6 p.m. event at 432 Elm St., Suite D in Biddeford.

He is among four candidates seeking the Democratic party nod in the June primary; the slate of candidates also includes Sara Gideon, Bre Kidman and Betsy Sweet. The candidate who wins the nomination will challenge the incumbent, Republican Susan Collins in the Nov. 3 election.

