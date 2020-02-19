FREEPORT — Freeport High School four-year varsity girls basketball standout Caroline Smith is among 10 semifinalist announced on Wednesday for the 2020 Miss Maine Basketball Award.

Smith led the Falcons to back-to-back Class B South regional finals and a semifinal appearance this year. Freeport went 14-4 during the 2019/20 regular season, good for the region’s No. 1 seed, and defeated Cape Elizabeth in the quarterfinals before falling to Yarmouth in the semifinals on Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

Defending Class AA champ Oxford Hills had two players among the 10 semifinalists — Julia Colby and Cecelia Dieterich.

The other finalists are: Gabrielle Wener, Messalonskee; Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue; Katie Allen, Stearns; Maggie Whitmore, South Portland; Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester; Brooke Obar, Greely; and Lexi Ireland, Penobscot Valley.

The 10 finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball are Zack Maturo, Bonny Eagle; Parker Deprey, Caribou; Simon McCormick, Cony; Jackson Curtis, Ellsworth; Henry Westrich, Bangor; Logan Bagshaw, Greely; Bryce Lausier, Hampden Academy; Isaac Varney, Hermon; Te’Andre King, North Yarmouth Academy; and Leyton Bickford, Sanford.

The winners will be announced on March 6, during the annual McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games banquet at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.

Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are presented annually to the state’s top senior player by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. Last year’s winners were Matt Fleming of Bangor and Anna DeWolfe of Greely.

