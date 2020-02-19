There is a quote, mostly attributed to Jackie Robinson but sometimes attributed to others, that goes something like, “A life is not important except for the impact it has on other lives.” The genesis of the quote is less important to me than the feeling it ignites within me. I think one can interpret theses words in a number of ways, including in a sinister or cynical way if they intended to. I think the way you interpret this quote says more about your worldview than what lies within the words. For me, it says that the most important thing we can do is make the lives of those around us a little easier, a little friendlier and a little better. And I think that sentiment fits perfectly with the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber’s 2020 Young Professional of the Year, Nick Favreau.

Nick’s story is the story of a native son, who wants the best for the place he calls home. Nick has a legacy of service to the community passed down through his roots as a Favreau and a Dionne. From a young age he was aware of his family engagement in the community. His family was instrumental with the land and development of Regional Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Dionne was the Chief of Medicine for several years. His family has been active in the land trust, on the planning board, as school volunteers, with the Topsham Fairgrounds, with Crystal Farm and so much more.

Nick himself graduated from Brunswick High School and went to Drexel University in Philadelphia where he got a Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Business Law and Public Relations. Throughout his years in Philadelphia, Nick got involved with a young professionals group who he continued to volunteer with upon his graduation in 2011 and as he started his career as a Telecommunications Consultant. With his drive and ability to collaborate, Nick rose quickly through the ranks, but with each new responsibility came an increased workload.

In 2013, Nick travelled home to visit family and take a break from 70-hour work weeks, but while he was on vacation the calls and e-mails did not cease. He knew he needed to do something to get the balance back in his life. In his own words, Nick will tell you he always saw himself coming back to Maine, and this incident was the sign that the time was now.

So in 2013, Nick returned home and began workign for CSC who did outsourced IT for Bath Iron Works. Upon returning home, CSC colleague at the time Gil Buthlay, was involved with the chamber and Nick was approached about a burgeoning young professionals group. With his experience in this type of group in Philadelphia, Nick met with Matt Rice, Matt Barbour, Amanda Lemieux and others who had launched the Midcoast Edge.

In 2015, Nick became the Chairperson of the Edge, which gave him a seat on the SMMC Board of Directors. But much like his family he didn’t stop there. Nick also has been a Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer beginning in 2014 with the Bowl for Kids’ Sake, helping with BIW Gate collections and the Murph 5-Miler. He has been an active promoter, sponsorship recruiter and volunteer for Race the Runways. He ran the Chamber’s Hacker’s Ball, and helped at other chamber and Midcoast Edge events- and in 2018 Nick became an incorporator of Mid Coast Hospital.

Now, Nick is on to two more adventures- first globetrotting for BerryDunn and traveling around the country most weeks helping numerous businesses with financial analysis, restructuring and streamlining processes. When he is home, he runs Woodside Hop House, which he established with his parents Jen & Jerry in 2016 at their family farm on Pleasant Hill Road. Through collaborating with local brewers, Nick discovered a need for locally sourced hops, which is the ingredient that brings the bitterness and aroma to beer. Not knowing anything about growing it, Nick did the research, and Woodside Hop House was born (named of course for the region of Brunswick known as Woodside). Today they produce seven varieties of hops that are used, in some part, by all three Brunswick breweries: Moderation Brewing, Black Pug Brewing and Flight Deck Brewing.

Nick leads a tremendously productive life, but he is in-town almost as many days as he is out-of-town, and it makes for a very busy life. But to hear him tell it, he wouldn’t have it any other way. “The village helped raise me, so how can I help the village,” he says. He comes from a legacy of community service and he is a self-anointed “big believer in making the community a better place.” And in the tradition of the Dionnes and the Favreaus, Nick doesn’t just talk the talk- he walks the walk- giving of himself to this community every single week- and his impact makes our lives a little easier, a little friendlier and a little better.

Nick will be honored, along with several other business leaders at the SMMC Annual Awards Dinner being held at St. John’s Community Center, Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $75 and are available on the chamber website at www.midcoastmaine.com or by calling the chamber at (207) 725-8797. The event is sponsored in part by Andrew & Karen Sturgeon, Wilcox Wellness & Fitness, U.S. Cellular, and with generous support of our six cornerstone members who will be unveiled that evening. Dinner will be provided by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House and each award recipient will be highlighted with a speech of their accomplishments. 150-200 guests are expected to attend.

We’ll continue to highlight the other award winners all month long in this column including: Jim Howard, Kevin Clark, The Highlands, One River CPAs, Midcoast Community Alliance and Region 10 Technical High School. If you have questions on the event, or need any information please reach out to the SMMC office, 725-8797.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

