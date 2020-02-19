The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the season’s first flu-related child death.

Although the child’s name and hometown were not released, the child was under the age of 5 and had not been vaccinated against the flu, the agency said in a press release.

“We express our deep condolences to the family for their loss,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.

Health providers in Maine are required to report all influenza-associated deaths among those under age 18.

As of Wednesday, the CDC had recorded 19 adult deaths that are at least partially attributable to the flu this season. Flu season typically runs from late September to May.

