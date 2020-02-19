PORTLAND – Barbara Viola, 85, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was born and raised in Portland, Maine.

She was the oldest of three daughters born to Harry and Beata (Feeney) Howell. After graduation from Portland High school in 1953, she went to work at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. While home for a family visit she rekindled a romance with the love of her life. She married Anthony F. Viola and together they raised six wonderful children together.

While raising children she was active with the PTA and many booster clubs. After her children were grown she went to work for the Maine Medical Center before going to work for the Portland School Department, eventually retiring from Portland High school’s guidance office where she enjoyed watching the students grow into young adults. During her retirement, she and Tony traveled to Las Vegas frequently and enjoyed attending as many of their children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events as possible, including those of her two grandsons in New Jersey.

She enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends on Wednesday’s at St. Pius Church and at Ashton Gardens where she met many wonderful people. She also enjoyed reading and was an avid knitter. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Sodality.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband and her two sisters; her youngest, Mary Bowden of York and Dorothy Valenti of Portland, her best friend and confidant.

She is survived by two daughters; Carole (Paul) DuPerre of Portland and Barbara (Dennis) O’Connor of Union Beach, New Jersey, and four sons; Anthony Jr. (Suzanne) and John (Sharon) of Brunswick, Robert (Peggy) of Scarborough, and James (Jennifer) of Kennebunkport. She leaves behind twelve grandchildren; and four great grandchildren, and she leaves one cousin, Barbara (Doughty) Boynton.

Visiting hours will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

