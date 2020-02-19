PORTLAND – Clayton Charles Crummett, 95, passed away in Portland at Birchwood at Canco on Feb. 13, 2020. He was born on Feb. 24, 1924, the son of Stanley and Edith Crummett.

Clayton grew up in Portland attending schools there. While in high school he worked in his father’s book binding business where he learned the trade. In 1942, he graduated from Portland High School and in May of 1943, he joined the Merchant Marine and served on cargo ships until the end of Wold War II.

In March of 1945, he met the love of his life, Barbara Carter, at his parents’ home. After a long two-week romance, he proposed marriage and were wed. They would spend nearly 66 years together before she passed on in 2011. Clayton and Barbara were very close, and rarely would you see one without the other.

After the war, Clayton returned home to be a husband, father, and to work in his father’s book binding business on the corner of Middle and Pearl Streets in Portland. Clayton, Barbara and daughter, Sharon, lived first in Portland and then up on Mountain Road in Falmouth owning two homes there. Clayton, Barbara and Sharon also enjoyed several camps and boats on Little Sebago Lake in Windham during the summers.

After Clayton’s father died in 1967, Clayton and Barbara decided to consolidate their business. They moved to Windham, Maine, in 1969 and specialized in custom book binding such as refurbishing old books, bibles, and binding tax records for various towns and cities in Maine. Clayton and his wife were a team in his work.

Clayton and Barbara owned numerous camper trailers and once a year would travel to New Brunswick to visit with family up there. Later in life, they also enjoyed in summers a small camp on a piece of land in Bethel owned by Barbara’s grandfather. Clayton would go there to “gather his thoughts” as he would say.

Clayton was a storyteller’s storyteller. He had a repertoire of stories, which he would tell any audience that gathered around him. Since every story was permanently recorded in his brain, he would recite each one word for word the same every time he told it. His favorite and the one he was most proud of was his first car purchased for him by his father in return for Clayton working for his father. He would ride around Portland smoking a pipe with a fox or coon tail tied on the aerial proud as a Peacock as most kids in high school did not own a car. Tales of being on the “high seas” during the war were other favorites.

He spent his remaining year’s livings at Birchwood’s at Canco Assisted Living Home where he received excellent care. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Birchwood’s at Canco, his Northern Light healthcare aid, and nurse who provided loving, kind, care for him over three years.

Clayton was predeceased by his parents and is survived by daughter Sharon Campbell and husband Louis, grandson Glenn Campbell and wife January; four great grandchildren, niece Linda Vaillancourt and husband Joe and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be celebrated at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland on February 21, at 11 a.m. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous