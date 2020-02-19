STEEP FALLS – Dorothy Elizabeth Dyer, 84, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.She was born in Portland on Dec. 4, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Virgin) Geyer.Dorothy graduated from South Portland High School in 1954 and later attended the Mercy School of Nursing.She will always be remembered for the enjoyment she received from music, reading, knitting, cooking, camping, playing Scrabble, square dancing with the Pine Tree Squares, and being with her family – especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took pleasure in providing a warm and inviting home to all who entered. In years past, she was an active member of the Steep Falls Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She attended the East Baldwin Congregational Church.Dorothy is predeceased by her siblings, Mary Reitze, Charles Geyer Jr., Helen Smullen, and Harold Geyer; her daughter-in-law, Edwina Dyer; and a beloved grandson, Anthony Albert.She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Norman Dyer Sr.; children, Norman Dyer Jr. and his wife, Wanda, of Raymond, Carol Farrow and her husband, Wilburn, of Baldwin, Wayne Dyer of Steep Falls, and Amy Albert and her husband, David, of Lancaster, S.C.; brother, George Geyer and his wife, Madeline, of Windham; sisters, Peggy Davis and her husband, George, of Westbrook and Donna Meeker of Buxton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephewsDorothy’s family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Maine Medical Center for their excellent care.A private memorial service will be held at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.comMemorial contributions can be made to the East Baldwin Food Pantry,PO Box 49,East Baldwin, ME 04024

