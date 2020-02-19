BIDDEFORD – Jeffrey “Jeff” William Oxton, 52, of Biddeford, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 with his family by his side at Maine General in Augusta, due to complications from pneumonia.

Jeff was born Dec. 16, 1967, in Biddeford. He attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1986 where he immediately enlisted in the U.S Navy. He served on the USS Kauffman until September of 1988 when he was medically discharged.

He enjoyed politics, coin collecting, watching sports, watching and attending NASCAR races, golfing, skiing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his daughter, Lexes White of Saco; son, Jacob Oxton of Lyman; sister, Karen Oxton, and her son Tyler Oxton-Erwin of Brunswick; mother, Priscilla Oxton, and her partner Guy Ruel of Saco. He is also survived by his father, many cousins, and a lot of friends, all who loved him very much. He was predeceased by his best friend, Jeff Gregoire.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. Friends and family are also invited to join Jeff’s family for a celebration of life on Saturday, Fe. 22, 2020, from 12-4 p.m. at the York County Veterans Alliance, 24 Bradbury St., Biddeford. Please do not park at the church.

For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans in his name.

