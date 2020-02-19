SCARBOROUGH – Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Campbell, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary stayed through Valentine’s Day so she could let her family know one last time how much they were loved on that special day.

Born in Portland, Maine on Aug. 1, 1945, Mary was the daughter of Leland Peabbles Murray and Eleanor Devine Murray. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating in June 1963. Following high school she attended the Maine Medical School of Practical Nursing, obtaining a certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked briefly as an LPN at Maine Medical Center.

On July 2, 1966, a beautiful and warm summer Saturday afternoon, Mary married the love of her life, Brian Russell Campbell at Holy Cross Church in South Portland, Maine. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage, residing in Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and Scarborough, Maine.

After several years of being a homemaker and raising three children, Mary and Brian purchased Campbell’s Market in South Portland, Maine. This corner store, started by Brian’s father in 1958, thrived with the addition of Mary’s personality and grew steadily during the early 1980s. Campbell’s Market became well-known as the go-to place for coffee, doughnuts, pizza and sandwiches (served with a side of witty banter) for many neighborhood locals including South Portland city workers, firefighters, and police officers. In 1986, the very first winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Campbell’s Market. After selling the business to Brian’s brother, Mary had her own home cleaning business. Due to her exacting standards (“There’s only one way to properly wash a floor – on your hands and knees,” she often said), she was in high demand. In 1992, Mary and her husband decided to head back into the variety store business, opening Paula’s at the Rotary, in Windham, Maine. Paula became a long-lasting family nickname for Mary.

Mary was most proud of her final job, as executive director of Opportunity for Change from 1996 – 2020. This domestic violence intervention program for men aimed to ensure they took accountability for their actions as well as teaching them appropriate coping skills for their anger. In addition to private classes, she also taught at Cumberland County Jail, instructing her final class just three weeks before her death. She always strived to treat all the men in her program with decency and respect. Many of the participants in her program continued to maintain a friendship with Mary long after they had finished their sessions, a testament to the lasting impact she made on their lives. She was also widely respected among law enforcement officials, court officers, and the guards and staff at Cumberland County Jail.

Mary loved to laugh and enjoyed life with her family and friends. She was passionate about reading, something she passed along to all three of her children. The latest book in her favorite detective series was always shared with family. In her later years, she discovered the joy of reading on her iPad and was often found reading on the couch with her cat DonDon (Madonna) by her side. The thing she enjoyed most was cooking and sharing a meal with family and friends. She wasn’t satisfied until everyone was full (and had plenty of leftovers to take home — but you had better make sure to return her plastic containers or you would hear about it until you did!). Thanksgiving and Christmas were especially memorable holidays for Mary and her family, full of love, laughter, and lots and lots of food.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, especially her nurses, Jamal and Amanda, as well as nurse practitioner, Jason, for their compassionate care of Mary and her family during her final days.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; as well as brother, Leland P. Murray Jr. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Myron “Curley” Wescott, with whom she had a special relationship. She is survived by a sister, Theresa Heseltine, of South Portland; in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved. Her most important survivors are her family: loving husband of 53 years, Brian Campbell of Scarborough, Maine; son, Michael Campbell of South Portland; daughter, Laurie Campbell of South Portland; and son, Eric Campbell and partner Alex Frolov of Portland. Although she did not have any grandchildren, she loved all her granddogs, Lily, Lola, and Emma. Her past granddogs, Shep, Kane, and Maggie, were excited to meet her in heaven so they could have more of the delicious bacon treats she loved to make for them. She leaves her cat, DonDon (Madonna); and was predeceased by another cat, Monster. She is also survived by many friends whom she considered extended family.

Visiting hours celebrating Mary’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A celebration of Mary’s life will follow at 12 p.m. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family would ask that you consider a donation to: Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House,

180 US Route One,

Scarborough, Maine 04074

or

HART of Maine (Homeless Animal Rescue Team),

302 Range Road,

Cumberland, Maine 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous