WESTBROOK – Astrid Marilyn (Jensen) Meggison, 84, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully following a sudden illness at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on February 15, 2020. She was born in Westbrook on May 10, 1935, the daughter of Alex W. Jensen Sr., and Marion (Smith) Jensen. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1953.

She married the love of her life, Bob Meggison, on June 2, 1956 and spent almost 64 years together. Upon graduating from high school, she worked at SD Warren papermill until she started her family. She became a stay at home. Later on when the kids were bigger, she worked the night shift as a nurses aide at the Jewish Nursing Home in Portland and then later at “The Old Westbrook Hospital”. Her final place of employment before retirement was at Hanover Insurance Company in Scarborough.

Astrid was very active with the Senior Citizens of Westbrook. She helped serve meals on Thursdays at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church. She was an avid beano player at the Odd Fellows hall in Westbrook- they are a family of friends.

She summered at their camp on Crescent Lake in Raymond where she fed peanuts to her beloved chipmunks daily. She and Bob traveled quite a bit in their truck camper across the country.

As a mom, she was a Sunday School teacher, and Brownie Troop leader; she never missed a sporting event, band concert, baton twirling event, play, variety show, or Boy or Girl Scout commitment.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Meggison of Westbrook; daughters, Julie (Meggison) Rieder and her husband Chuck of Ramona, Calif., Cindy (Meggison) Ouellette and her husband Tim of Derry, N.H., and son Bill Meggison and his wife Micki of Gorham; grandchildren, Alex Ouellette and girlfriend Kerry of Alton, N.H., Shaun Ouellette of Manchester, N.H., and Ionela Ouellette of Manchester, N.H.; half-sister Karen (Jensen) Nochese and her husband Frank; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Alex, Marty and Jimmy Jensen; sisters, Elsine Jensen, Anne (Jensen) Wells and Jeannette Anna (who died at birth).

A period of visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook with a date and time to be announced. To express condolences or participate in Astrid’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church,

612 Main St.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

OR

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 US Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

