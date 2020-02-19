WESTBROOK – Bernadette L. “Bernie” Sterling, 90, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long illness. She was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Aug. 4, 1929, to the parents of Bernadette Harvey and Joseph Belanger. Due to her mother’s death in childbirth, her father remarried to Agnes Moreau and the two of them were the best of friends.

Bernie graduated from Westbrook High School in 1947 and went on to graduate from Portland School of Fine and Applied Arts with a degree in interior design. On April 16, 1955, she married John E. Sterling. Bernie was a devoted housewife; her passion in caring for her home and family was her priority and it showed. She constantly had a project going from making rugs, sewing clothing, and making beautiful floral arrangements. She was a talented painter and enjoyed helping family and friends decorate their homes. In her younger years, Bernie’s skill was also put to good use when she worked for Modene paint in Portland.

A wonderful mother, Bernie enjoyed exposing her children to camp, swimming and skiing. She was active herself and could often be seen walking the neighborhood; her and John also spent many joyful nights dancing with their friends.

Bernie was steady and compassionate in caring for many elders in her family, doing so with strength, grace, and perseverance.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Sterling of Westbrook; children, Anne Edwards and her husband, Arthur J. Edwards of Alaska, and Daniel Sterling of Florida; grandchildren, Sarah Habeger and her husband, Nathaniel, Hannah McGoey and her husband Kaleb, and Leah Fisher and her husband Jacob; great grandchildren, Micah, Lylah, Selah, Norah, Arria, Ella, Eden, and Benjamin, all of Alaska.

A private service will be held at a later date. Bernie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Gorham House, Mercy Hospital, and Hospice for the superior care they provided Bernie. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Bernie’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bernie’s name may be made to: Gorham House- Oxford Unit,

50 New Portland Rd., Gorham, ME 04038.

