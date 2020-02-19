BRUNSWICK – Our beloved patriarch, Dale J. Hodgkins passed away Feb. 11, 2020 in a room full of friends and family watching as he left us behind and joined his predeceased wife of over 50 years, Donna Rose Stewart Hodgkins, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Dale was born on May 24, 1931 in Woodstock to Archie and Nathalie Thurlow Hodgkins. He spent the best years of his childhood in North West Bethel where he visited every year during the apple picking season. Dale graduated as vice president of his class of 1949 then worked various jobs in the West Paris area before going into the service in time to fight honorably in the Korean War. He softly shared his memories of Christmas Hill and Sandbag Castle along with other horrors of war. He spent most of his adult life working for BIW from which he retired as supervisor of the bending floor and ship fitting departments. He also worked for the Bath Water District for several years after retirement from BIW.

Dale and Donna enjoyed summers in Eustice and winters in Florida, participating in bowling leagues, and attending the ball games of his sons and grandchildren.

After retiring to Brunswick, his best friends Bud, Les, and John joined Dale for coffee most mornings to initiate another day in the “Liar’s Club!” Bud and Dale were usually the best liars and the competition was steep.

He was predeceased by his wife Donna; a baby son, Joseph Lynn, his daughter, DebbyLee Murch; a granddaughter, Robin Thurston; his parents, Rusty and Nathalie Farrell; and a sister, Frances Hodgkins Newell.

Next to his service in Korea, Dale was most proud of his family of which there are many.

He is survived by his oldest daughter, CindyLee Thurston and husband Ray from Waterford, son, Richard Hodgkins and wife Donna (who was a great daughter-in-law to Dale), and his youngest son, Larry Hodgkins all from Bath. Dale has eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you goes out to Bud, his faithful friend, the three “girls” who brought light, comfort and good food into our loved one’s life in the last few months, and the compassionate care of the ER staff at Midcoast Hospital.

A visitation to say goodbye to Dale will be held on Feb. 21 at Desmond Funeral home in Bath from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service to bury the ashes of Dale and Donna with military honors will be determined at a later date.

