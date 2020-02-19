WELLS – Frances “Frankie” Hope Norton left this earth on Feb. 14, 2020, because God needed an angel. In her short time with us, she brought so much joy to her family and everyone she met. She loved Frozen, wearing pretty dresses, going to the beach, playing on playgrounds, shopping at Wal-Mart, hosting tea parties, snuggling with Mama, and so much more. Frankie had the biggest heart and loved everyone she met. She was the perfect combination of sweet and sassy and had the best laugh. She lit up every room she set foot in since she was so full of life. She adored her Mama, Dada, five big sisters, family, and friends.

Frankie will forever be loved and missed by her parents, David Erwin and Beth Norton; sisters, Kayleigh Erwin, Jennifer Erwin, Rosemary Norton, Belle Norton and Alexandra Webber and her husband, Timothy Webber; maternal grandparents, Mary and Ron Norton; paternal grandparents, David and Patricia Erwin; aunts and uncles, Stanley and Melissa Norton, Chuck and Kendi Norton, Jonathan and Jonquil Norton, Emily and Nick Clemens, Kathy and Jason Valera, Kim Erwin and Shayla Conte; cousins; Reed, Ryan, Charley, Rylee, Elijah, Katherine, Zoey, Tyler, Maggie and Mathew. She will also be greatly missed by her countless friends and extended family.

The family would like to thank the whole crew in the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital PICU at Maine Medical Center for trying so hard to bring their Frankie back. They know she was in the best hands.

Friends may visit on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine 04043. Friends and family will celebrate a funeral mass on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, Maine. Interment will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Frankie‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

If you would like to make a donation, please make one to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital PICU,

22 Bramhall Street,

Portland, ME 04102

in honor of Frankie Hope.

