Yarmouth man chosen to lead state emergency management agency

Peter J. Rogers of Yarmouth has been nominated by Gov. Janet Mills to serve as director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency. Rogers has served as acting director of MEMA since June 2019, his second stint as acting director, and as deputy director since 2014.

“Peter Rogers’ skills and wealth of emergency management experience position him well to lead MEMA,” Mills said. “I … look forward to working with him to protect the safety of Maine people.”

His nomination is subject to review by the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety and approval of the Maine Senate.

Rogers has also served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management after working in various roles within the department for 16 years. He also previously served as communications director in the governor’s office. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served for 22 years.

Miller Law opens South Portland office

The law firm of Miller Law & Mediation has opened a satellite office in South Portland at 96 Ocean St. in Knightville.

“Many of our clients reside ‘across the bridge’ from Portland or south of the city, or even may prefer not to face the challenges of parking (near the office) in the Old Port,” said Catherine Miller, the owner of the firm. “By opening a second office in South Portland, we provide an additional, convenient location for those who may prefer a location closer to home or outside the city.”

Miller Law & Mediation has served clients across Maine’s Southern and Midcoast regions from its Portland office since 2010, offering family law, estate planning, commercial real estate, and business transaction services and mediation.

Giving back

Senior Corps volunteers, Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions and RSVP collected 2,266 pairs of socks during their second annual Warm Heart, Warm Feet sock drive, held throughout Maine in partnership with Renys department stores. The socks, valued at over $7,200, have been delivered to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and programs supporting older adults throughout the state.

Recognition

The WordLab apprenticeship program, which was founded by Broadreach Public Relations’ President Linda Varrell, took home a Golden Arrow award last month at Maine Public Relations Council’s annual conference. The PR initiative connects young talent with small businesses and nonprofits.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Alex M. Chaiken of Brunswick has been named partner at the law firm of Miller Law & Mediation and will be based in the Portland office.

RE/MAX Shoreline recently welcomed Harper Lee Collins back to the RE/MAX brand at the Falmouth office.

Spinnaker Trust in Portland has added business valuation specialist Laura Pfeiffenberger to its practice. Her professional memberships include the American Society of Appraisers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: