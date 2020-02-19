Arrests

2/10 at 9:30 a.m. Matthew Pulcifur, 36, of Mary Jane Road, Buxton, was arrested on Long Plains Road, Buxton, by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/10 at 6:51 p.m. Bruce Voyer, 49, of Willowdale Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol) and violating bail condition of release.

2/11 at 11:48 a.m. Machiah Bouthiller, 25, of Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested at Old Blue Point Road and Hunter Point Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on a warrant.

2/12 at 10:01 p.m. Jessica Ashley Smith, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

2/13 at 5:54 p.m. Eric Ginchereau, 56, of Lewiston, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating bail condition of release.

2/15 at 10:17 p.m. Samuel Lariviere, 24, of Standish, was arrested on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/16 at 3:04 a.m. Timothy Flaherty Jr., 25, of Massachusetts Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Woodfield Drive by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and assault.

Summonses

2/11 at 10:14 a.m. Antoinette Smothers, 53, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/11 at 12:01 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Gorham, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of criminal speed of 30+ mph over the limit.

2/13 at 5:36 p.m. Bonnie Houghton, 49, of Hiram, was issued a summons at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating a vehicle with an expired license and operating with a suspended registration.

2/14 at 8:54 a.m. Mohamed Adan, 55, of Front Street, Portland, was issued a summons at Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

2/15 at 2:42 p.m. Michael Pardi, 63, of North Raymond Road, Gray, was issued a summons at Mussey and Payne roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

Fire calls

2/10 at 8:05 a.m. Wire down on East Grand Avenue.

2/10 at 11:10 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/10 at 6:25 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/11 at 4:01 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/11 at 9:41 p.m. Odor investigation on Ward Street.

2/12 at 8:19 a.m. Fire alarm issue on U.S. Route 1.

2/12 at 8:19 a.m. Fire alarm issue on Washington Avenue.

2/13 at 6:52 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

2/13 at 8:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Minuteman Drive.

2/13 at 3:32 p.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

2/14 at 6:32 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/14 at 11:38 a.m. Water problem on Fowler Farm Road.

2/14 at 9:05 p.m. Vehicle fire on Postal Service Way.

2/14 at 11:21 p.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

2/15 at 7:12 a.m. Alarm call on Enterprise Drive.

2/15 at 9:34 a.m. Alarm call on Enterprise Drive.

2/15 at 10:55 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

2/15 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Temple Avenue.

2/15 at 4:39 p.m. Assist citizen on Scottow Hill Road.

2/15 at 7:50 p.m. Alarm call on Houghton Street.

2/16 at 11:44 a.m. Structure fire on Old Orchard Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

2/16 at 12:10 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

2/16 at 2:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/16 at 3:27 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

2/16 at 9:01 p.m. Assist Buxton.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from Feb. 10-16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: