Arrests

Evan J. Ward, 25, of New Hampshire, on Feb. 10 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Stephanie A. Martin, 27, of Windham, on Feb. 10 on a charge of unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug, attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

John W. Thibeault, 52, of Haskell Street, on Feb. 11 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without a license, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Kevin J. Mcfarland, 36, on Feb. 11 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Domingos Mbala Nzuzi, 18, of Central Street, on Feb. 12 on a charge of operating vehicle without license, on Main Street.

Marthina Abwo Augustine, 35, of Walker Street, on Feb. 13 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Illsley Street in Portland.

Mark W. Turner, 49, of Dearborn Street, on Feb. 13 on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant, on Dearborn Street.

Alyssa K. Wyatt, 20, of Scarborough, on Feb. 14 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, violating condition of releae and a warrant, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Isabella M. Sawyer, 19, of Gorham, on Feb. 15 on a charge of violating condition of release and illegal use of drug paraphernalia, on Cumberland Street.

Nathan George Saad, 19, of Gorham, on Feb. 15 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, violating condition of release, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, probation violation and possession of marijuana, on Cumberland Street.

Benjamin J. Davis, 41, of Brown Street, on Feb. 16 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brown Street.

Summonses

Gail M. Landry, 65, of Glenburn, on Feb. 10 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

Edward Foster, 35, of Saco Street, on Feb. 11 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Brittany Renee Wales, 33, of Portland, on Feb. 12 on a charge resident failing to register their motor vehicle after 150 days, on Warren Avenue.

Emmanuel J. O’Neal, 38, of Turner, on Feb. 12 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Andrew T. Roberts, 48, of Main Street, on Feb. 13 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

