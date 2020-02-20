Registrar to hold evening hours

The Kennebunkport town clerk/registrar of voters will hold evening hours at the Kennebunkport Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 27 until 7 p.m. in order to conduct absentee voting for the March, 3 presidential primary, to register any person eligible to vote and to accept any enrollment/address changes.

Retired workers job fair set for April 7

Get out of the house and stay active. Earn extra fun money. Share time and talents. Enjoy a flexible schedule. Share a love of the community. Learn something new. These are just a few of the reasons why retirees re-enter the workforce.

And that’s a very good thing, because not only do retired folks have so much to offer, local hotels and restaurants need more help in the Kennebunks. The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce is planning a job fair in a comfortable, low-key setting at Avesta Housing’s Park Street School Apartments, specifically for retired adults, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, in Kennebunk. This is a change from last year to a larger location that will accommodate more employers. Admission is free and on-street parking is available on Park and Dane streets.

Local businesses are looking for part-time and full-time seasonal front-desk, reservation and sales agents, gift shop attendants, night auditors, maintenance and landscaping workers, housekeepers, cruise and bus greeters, concierge staff, hosts, bartenders, breakfast attendants, pet sitters, childcare, pool and marina attendants and more.

Need a ride? Volunteer drivers for There’s No Place Like Home are offering rides to anyone who needs transportation by advance reservation. Space is limited, call No Place Like Home at 207-558-2270.

The fair is open to the public. No advance reservations necessary. For more information, call the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce at 207-967-0857, visit GoKennebunks.com or email [email protected]

Pi Day bake sale scheduled

Pi Day falls over the weekend this year so Kennebunk Free Library is celebrating early. The library will host a Pi Day Bake Sale on Thursday, March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Looking for a piece of pie to satisfy the sweet tooth? A whole pie for the family? A savory pie for lunch? The library will have it.

The library welcomes baked contributions from the community. Creativity is encouraging when deciding what fits the theme. Please call or stop by to sign up to let the library know what will be shared. Contributors are asked to bring pies to the morning of the sale to the staff entrance, located on the side of the building facing the church. Please include a list of ingredients.

Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., in Kennebunk. For more information, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173.

May Day Festival planning gets underway

As January comes to a close, planning for the Kennebunk’s 22nd annual May Day Festival has begun. The event will be held of Saturday, May 2, in downtown Kennebunk and the Kennebunk May Day Committee invites citizens to come and be a part of the process.

This year’s festival will feature all the popular, family-oriented activities enjoyed for years and hopefully some fun new additions. Fresh ideas are always welcome and residents are asked to consider attending a meeting with their ideas.

Local artists/crafters, community organizations and antiques enthusiasts are all encouraged to participate. For more information, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

The website features photos from last year’s event as well as this year’s schedule (available April). The site also has sign-up sheets for this year’s craft markets and nonprofit tables.

St. David’s announces service schedule

Saint David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1 south in Kennebunk, will offer Ash Wednesday services Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.

All services will include the Imposition of Ashes. The evening service will include music and choir. Children and parents are welcome to join the 4:30 p.m. special children’s Ash Wednesday service and a light supper.

For more information, call Fr. Andrew at 985-3073.

Seashore Trolley Museum appoints new board member

Seashore Trolley Museum announced the appointment of Sue Ellen Stavrand to the board of trustees, effective Feb. 2, subject to confirmation by the museum’s shareholders at the annual meeting in April.

“We are excited to welcome Sue Ellen as a trustee. She brings decades of leadership in key areas, such as nonprofit management, fundraising, and event-planning, that are vital to our future operations and growth,” said Tom LaRoche, chairman of the board, in a written statement. “Sue Ellen’s expertise will bring energy to our board and strengthen Seashore Trolley Museum’s commitment to our mission to best serve our guests, members, shareholders, and our community.”

Sue Ellen is a founding board member of the Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust that is creating broad financial and emotional support for the mission to build 25 affordable, energy efficient, quality homes for the town’s young families, work force and long-stranding retiring citizens. Her leadership is built upon years of volunteer work with Caritas, AmeriCorps and CASA of Austin, Texas, Arts from the Heart of Wimberley, Texas, and Burnham Library of Bridgewater, Connecticut. She played a role in developing the National Trust’s first Main Street Program in Illinois, guiding mid-size downtown centers through renovation, restoration, and revitalization. Additionally, Stavrand was recognized for her volunteer community efforts through the implementation of newly created programs, Home Town Awards, and Certified Cities in Illinois and New York’s volunteer recognition program. Stavrand and her family recently moved to Kennebunkport as full-time residents and discovered the Seashore Trolley Museum.

For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or call 207-967-2800, ext. 111.

Museum plans Bicentennial Tree Project

The Brick Store Museum, celebrating local history, art and culture year-round, looks forward to celebrating the dual bicentennials of the state of Maine and the town of Kennebunk this year. The museum will be introducing several bicentennial projects, programs and events throughout 2020 for locals and visitors to enjoy. The first project announced is the Bicentennial Tree Project, which invites families to purchase tree seeds at the museum to plant and watch grow into the future.

“This project marks our 200th birthday in a permanent way. Not only will your tree hold memories for your family, but the environmental benefits of planting a tree mean that future generations can enjoy this beautiful place as well,” Cynthia Walker, museum director, said.

The museum is offering two tree seed kits from which to choose: the stately American Elm, which used to be a plentiful tree in Kennebunk before Dutch elm disease wiped them out in the 1970s (it is also the tree on Kennebunk’s town seal); and the Paper birch tree, historic in Maine for its use by the Wabanaki in canoe-making. Tree kits are $25, with $20 of that amount being a donation to support the Brick Store Museum’s mission of education, preservation, and community access to shared history.

Kits can be purchased online at www.brickstoremuseum.org, by calling 985-4802, or by visiting the museum Tuesday through Sunday during open hours.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous